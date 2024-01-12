1143 female students awarded degrees at FJWU convocation

RAWALPINDI - The 21st convocation of Fatima Jinnah Wom­en University (FJWU) held at the universi­ty lawn here on Thursday. Governor Punjab and Chancellor FJWU Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony saw a momentous celebration honoring the illustrious graduat­ing class of 2023 and acknowledged by dis­tinguished HEC Representatives, Syndicate members, Vice Chancellors, Parents, and es­teemed dignitaries. The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique announced the graduation of 1143 students, comprising 18 PhD, 155 MPhil, 08 Masters, and 962 Bache­lor students.