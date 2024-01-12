Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

1143 female students awarded degrees at FJWU convocation

Israr Ahmad
January 12, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  The 21st convocation of Fatima Jinnah Wom­en University (FJWU) held at the universi­ty lawn here on Thursday. Governor Punjab and Chancellor FJWU Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony saw a momentous celebration honoring the illustrious graduat­ing class of 2023 and acknowledged by dis­tinguished HEC Representatives, Syndicate members, Vice Chancellors, Parents, and es­teemed dignitaries. The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique announced the graduation of 1143 students, comprising 18 PhD, 155 MPhil, 08 Masters, and 962 Bache­lor students.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024