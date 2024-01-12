1143 female students awarded degrees at FJWU convocation

RAWALPINDI - The 21st convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) held at the university lawn here on Thursday. Governor Punjab and Chancellor FJWU Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony saw a momentous celebration honoring the illustrious graduating class of 2023 and acknowledged by distinguished HEC Representatives, Syndicate members, Vice Chancellors, Parents, and esteemed dignitaries. The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique announced the graduation of 1143 students, comprising 18 PhD, 155 MPhil, 08 Masters, and 962 Bachelor students.