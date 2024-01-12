Friday, January 12, 2024
30-player skills development camp to commence from tomorrow in Multan

Staff Reporter
January 12, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A 17-day-long Skills Develop­ment Camp for 30 players is set to take place from tomor­row (January 13) to January 29 at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan. The selected players involve top performers of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, not part of the President’s Trophy, and players from far-flung ar­eas of Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali, Azad Jammu & Kash­mir, Abbottabad, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad regions. The players include 14 batters, four spinners, nine pacers, and three wicket-keepers. These players have been pro­vided with an opportunity for development and extensive skills enhancement under the watchful eye of a well-quali­fied coaching staff. The camp will primarily focus on red-ball skills development and fitness training. Head coach NCA, Shahid Anwar, said: “We are organising a skills camp considering the top performers from the Hanif Mohammad Trophy and Hanif Mohammad Cup. This camp rewards the players for their hard work during the 2023- 24 domestic season. “We are looking ahead to train players from the newly included re­gions in this domestic season. Our goal is to nurture these young and talented players into fine products that will eventually raise the standards of our domestic cricket and provide us with quality op­tions going forward.” 

Staff Reporter

