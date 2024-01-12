355 dentists graduate at AIDM Convocation

KARACHI - The Con­vocation Ceremony of Al­tamash Institute of Dental Medicine, (AIDM) Karachi was held here at a local ho­tel on Thursday. The ses­sion was chaired by the Chief of the Naval Staff Ad­miral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) TBt), Vice Chancellor Jin­nah Sindh Medical Univer­sity, Karachi Prof. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, and President College of the Physician and Surgeon Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal (Sita­ra-e-Imtiaz and Presiden­tial pride of performance). The ceremony was also at­tended by senior officials from the Pakistan Navy, Registrar Jinnah Sindh Medical University, and no­tables from medical, den­tal, allied health sciences fraternity, and other distin­guished guests. Addressing the audience, Chief Guest, Chief of the Naval Staff Ad­miral Naveed Ashraf (NI(M) TBt), congratulated the stu­dents, parents and faculty on their diligence and com­mendable performance. He further emphasized to the audience that this convoca­tion marks the entering of graduates into their prac­tical lives. It is the time to return what they have re­ceived and deliver the ben­efits of your knowledge to the community and nation. He expected that graduates would embark upon their professional careers and re­main focused on the golden rules of ethics. and nation. He expected that gradu­ates would embark upon their professional careers and remain focused on the golden rules of ethics. Ear­lier Prof. Dr. Mohammed Hasnain Sakrani, Principal AIDM, gave his welcome address in which he ex­pressed his immense plea­sure and satisfaction that in a short span, AIDM has grown into one of the most prestigious institutes in the country. He also appreci­ated the initiation of Post­graduate FCPS programs in Dental Sciences. After the welcome address, degrees were conferred by the chief guests followed by an oath-taking ceremony performed by Prof. Dr. Ambreen Afzal Ehsan Dean of Academics AIDM. Subsequently, certifi­cates of merit and medals were awarded to the posi­tion holders. A total of 355 graduates from 5 Batches were conferred degrees of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). Vice Chancellor Jin­nah Sindh Medical Univer­sity, Karachi Prof. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, in his speech congratulated the graduat­ing students of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery program on their outstanding perfor­mance through hard work and determination. He fur­ther added that the young graduates must present themselves in a manner that would uphold the traditions of their noble profession and bring a good name to their institution and coun­try, by serving humanity to the best of their abilities.