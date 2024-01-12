6 magnitude quake jolts parts of country

ISLAMABAD - A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country on Thursday, said Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD). The tremors were felt in Islam­abad, Lahore, its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa. The department said the 6.0 magnitude earth­quake struck at 2:20pm in the Hindu Kush region, Afghan­istan at a depth of 213km. It had a longitude of 70.63 East and a latitude of 36.16 North. Meanwhile, the US Geologi­cal Survey (USGS), which re­ports magnitude using the Mo­ment Magnitude scale, said the quake’s magnitude was 6.4 while its epicentre was 44km south-southeast of Jurm, Af­ghanistan. The chief meteorolo­gist at PMD Sardar Sarfaraz said aftershocks could definitely be expected as was common after major earthquakes. He said that the same had also happened in Japan, which was struck by a powerful earthquake on Janu­ary 1. KP Rescue 1122 spokes­person Bilal Ahmad Faizi said its control room had not re­ceived any distress calls or re­ports about any loss of lives or property damage so far. Last week, Quetta and its surround­ing areas were jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale. The quake struck at around 11:10am, forc­ing the residents to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in open spaces. The tremors were not only felt in Quetta but also in the surrounding areas, ac­cording to the PMD. The earth­quake’s epicentre was traced back to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.