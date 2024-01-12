7th edition of literary festival to enrich minds on Jan 13-14 at Alhamra

LAHORE - The seventh edition of the literary festival, Thinkfest, is set to unfold over two days on January 13-14 at Al­hamra, The Mall road, here. Renowned national and international researchers will delve into contempo­rary issues, exploring the escalating frustration and uncertainty stemming from climate change, global conditions, and ethnic and religious conflicts. This year’s Thinkfest revolves around the theme “Win­ter of Discontent,” drawing inspiration from Shake­speare’s Richard III. The inaugural session on the first day will feature former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, joined by former MPA Jugnu Mohsin. On the second day, former minister for climate change Sher­ry Rehman will engage in discussions. Distinguished speakers at Thinkfest include WWF International President Professor Adil Najam, Johns Hopkins University Professor Naveeda Khan, and University of Delaware’s Dr. Rebecca Nixon from the USA. The event will also host a panel on the Ukrain war, with geopolitical expert Max Hess presenting his book. Lebanese journalist Leila Hatum will shed light on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the evolving situ­ation in the region.