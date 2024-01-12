Army chief commends PAF for achieving yet another milestone – NASTP Silicon

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir attended the inauguration ceremony of the second chapter of the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) Silicon in Karachi on Thursday, the military’s media wing reported.

As the chief guest, the army chief commended the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), its leadership and its skilled personnel for achieving yet another milestone – NASTP Silicon.

General Munir termed the NASTP a project of national and strategic significance that would yield manifold benefits for the country. He highlighted its potential to drive technological progress and foster self-reliance by offering a platform for the nation’s youth and future generations.

The COAS shared his vision for the NASTP to evolve into one of the best Aerospace, Cyber & IT Clusters and transform national landscape through the establishment of design, research and development (R&D) and innovation centres for emerging and disruptive technologies to accrue maximum social, economic, security and scientific dividends for the country.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the venue, COAS General Munir was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Later, the army chief visited the Karachi Corps Headquarters.

During the visit, the Karachi Corps commander greeted the COAS and briefed him on operational preparedness, training matters and administrative measures being taken for the welfare of the troops and the families of martyrs.