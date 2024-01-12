Army modernising systems in line with country's requirements: COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir has said the armed forces are modernising their systems in line with country's requirements to respond to any threat emanating against Pakistan, an ISPR statement said.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief expressed these views while witnessing firing of different air defence weapon systems during Exercise Al-Bayza-III, 2024 at Sonmiani on Friday.

The COAS viewed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of Army Air Defence systems which includes High to Medium Air Defence Weapons System (HIMADS), Low to Medium Air Defence System (LOMAD), Short Range Air Defence system (SHORADs) and Extended Short Range Air Defence system (ESHORADs).

In a landmark achievement and milestone in enhancing the Air Defence of the aerial frontiers of Pakistan, the HIMAD system in maiden fire was able to successfully engage the target at maximum ranges along with other layered weapon systems which were tested during the exercise. The COAS highly appreciated the remarkable achievement of engaging targets with precision and operational readiness of Corps of Army Air Defence.

While interacting with the troops, COAS highlighted that the armed forces were modernising their systems in line with the country’s requirements to deter and be able to respond to any threat emanating against Pakistan. The Karachi corps commander, army air defence commander, inspector general training & evaluation and inspector general arms also observed the exercise.

Earlier, the COAS visited the Army Air Defence Center.

He laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and paid homage to martyrs of armed forces. The COAS promoted Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, HI (M), as Colonel Commandant of Army Air Defence Corps.