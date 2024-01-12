ATC sends Imran on judicial remand in May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI - Special Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Malik Ijaz Asif on Thursday once again rejected the police plea seeking physical remand of former premier Imran Khan for his alleged involvement in May 9 violence cases including attack on GHQ in Rawalpindi and sent him to 14-day judicial remand.
When the court resumed hearing in the high profile case, the 12 investigation officers of Rawalpindi police, Imran’s legal team comprising Malik Faisal and Ramzan Kasoori and the prosecutors including Muhammad Yousaf, Syed Zaheer Hussain Shah and Dr Muhammad Ramzan Kasoori appeared before the judge. According to the details, the officials of Police Station R A Bazaar and SHOs of 11 other police stations urged the court to award them 15-day physical remand of Imran in the GHQ and other military installation attack cases.
The investigation officers argued before the court that they had to take the accused to Lahore for Photogrammetric and sonography tests besides recovery of laptop and mobile phone.
Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif questioned the police officers about various legal points.
Meanwhile, the defense lawyers opposed the plea of police of granting physical remand of Imran Khan in the May 9 violence cases. They argued that their client is being victimised politically. They added Imran Khan is behind the bars since August 2023 and police had also grilled him in various cases already. “Our client is not nominated in any case relating to May 9 violence,” they said. The lawyers of Imran Khan added that they are wondering as to which mobile phone the police investigators wanted to recover from Imran Khan despite his incarceration for the last 8 months. After completion of arguments of both parties, the judge rejected the the police request of granting physical remand of Imran and sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.