ATC sends Imran on judicial remand in May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI - Special Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Malik Ijaz Asif on Thursday once again rejected the police plea seeking physical remand of former premier Imran Khan for his alleged involvement in May 9 vi­olence cases including attack on GHQ in Rawalpindi and sent him to 14-day judicial remand.

When the court resumed hearing in the high pro­file case, the 12 investigation officers of Rawalpindi police, Imran’s legal team comprising Malik Faisal and Ramzan Kasoori and the prosecutors includ­ing Muhammad Yousaf, Syed Zaheer Hussain Shah and Dr Muhammad Ramzan Kasoori appeared be­fore the judge. According to the details, the officials of Police Station R A Bazaar and SHOs of 11 other police stations urged the court to award them 15-day physical remand of Imran in the GHQ and oth­er military installation attack cases.

The investigation officers argued before the court that they had to take the accused to Lahore for Photogrammetric and sonography tests be­sides recovery of laptop and mobile phone.

Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif questioned the po­lice officers about various legal points.

Meanwhile, the defense lawyers opposed the plea of police of granting physical remand of Im­ran Khan in the May 9 violence cases. They ar­gued that their client is being victimised politi­cally. They added Imran Khan is behind the bars since August 2023 and police had also grilled him in various cases already. “Our client is not nom­inated in any case relating to May 9 violence,” they said. The lawyers of Imran Khan added that they are wondering as to which mobile phone the police investigators wanted to recover from Imran Khan despite his incarceration for the last 8 months. After completion of arguments of both parties, the judge rejected the the police request of granting physical remand of Imran and sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.