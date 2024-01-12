Awareness drive initiated for ADR Act-2020 in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Dera Man­soor Arshad emphasized the need for proactive measures to raise awareness about the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2020. The objective is to ensure maximum benefit for the public through this facilitative legal framework.

Arshad conveyed this message during a meeting held at his office, focusing on the ADR Act 2020. The gathering included the District Public Prosecutor, law officers, and all assistant commissioners of the district.

Participants were briefed on various aspects of the Act, cover­ing its jurisdiction, procedures, and overall scope. The Act’s pri­mary goal is not only to deliver justice but also to uphold law and order by addressing provocations and disputes.

According to the Act, the judge, after fostering consensus among the parties, will issue a certificate documenting the decision. Deputy Commissioner Arshad highlighted that regular notices will be served to the involved parties, and evi­dence will be examined following the established court patterns.

Arshad emphasized that no case should extend beyond six months, and details of all cases should re­main confidential until the court reaches a final decision. He an­nounced the introduction of a pro forma to record the monthly per­formance of ADR.

Six designated centres at the Te­hsil level in Dera Ismail Khan will offer facilities to visitors, ensuring accessibility. The ADR Act 2020 aims to enhance facilities and pro­vide timely justice by resolving disputes, Arshad stated.

Encouraging citizens to register complaints through various plat­forms, Arshad highlighted ADR as a preferable option due to the is­suance of a judgment certificate by the judge. He directed the ini­tiation of an awareness campaign through social media and other communication channels to max­imize the Act’s outreach.