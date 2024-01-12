Call for joining hands to work together against child marriages

LAHORE - All stakeholders should join hands to work together against the child marriage and legislation in Punjab during a consultation to ‘End child marriage’, arranged by the National Commission

on the Status of Women (NCSW), with its development partners i.e. UNFPA, UNICEF and UN Women, held at a local hotel on Thursday. Provincial representatives of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Social Welfare Department, the Punjab Child Protec­tion Welfare Bureau, Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs .Department, Health Department and Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department, other government departments, civil society organizations, NGOs, experts on mental and physical health, students and the media participated to draw an effective way forward to end child marriage in the country. In her opening remarks, Chairperson NCSW Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar said the Commission realised gravity of the social issue that deprived girls of their fundamental rights of choice, health and education. She said that considering drastic impacts of child marriage, the NCSW had constantly been engaged under its mandate to review the legislation related to child marriage and found the need of amendments and effective implantation approaches. She stressed that girls, who were already been married at a young age, should be provided an access to education, healthcare, and psychosocial sup­port with rehabilitation and reintegration programmes to rebuild their lives and pursue their aspiration. She added: “Let’s unite to end child marriage! Every child deserves a childhood filled with ed­ucation, play, and dreams, not forced to marriage. Together, we can break chains that deny them their rights and build a future where every child can flourish.” She announced formation of a group of representatives of provincial government departments, civil soci­ety, the media, social workers and NGOs to control child marriage and preparation of legislation.