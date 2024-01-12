Caretaker PM for boosting trade, investment ties with Italy

While acknowledging Pakistan’s longstanding friendly ties with Italy, caretaker Prime Minister Anawaarul Haq Kakar emphasised the need for boosting bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in diverse areas, including migration and mobility, agricultural technology, education, as well as tourism.

The prime minister made these remarks in a meeting with Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, who paid a farewell call on him here on Friday.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, noting his efforts to foster economic ties and facilitate cooperation in various fields.

The Italian ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him and expressed gratitude for the excellent cooperation he received throughout his stay in Pakistan.

Ferrarese also briefed PM Kakar on key developments during his tenure.

He praised the valuable contributions of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora to Italy’s economic development.

The prime minister wished the outgoing ambassador success in his future endeavours.