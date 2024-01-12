Ch Sarwar extends support to Bilawal in NA-127

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a condolence visit to the residence of former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to express his sympathies over the passing of Chaudhry Mohammad Ramzan, the latter’s brother. During the visit, Chairman Bilawal recited Fatiha and offered prayers for the family’s patience during this difficult time. He also extended gratitude to former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar for supporting the Pakistan Peoples Party in NA-127. The PPP General Secretary, Nayar Bukhari, was also present during the meeting. Also, Chaudhry Sarwar, in a social media post, expressed his appreciation for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit and the gesture of offering Fateha for his late brother, Ch Ramzan.