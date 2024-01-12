Friday, January 12, 2024
Ch Sarwar extends support to Bilawal in NA-127

STAFF REPORT
January 12, 2024
LAHORE   -   PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a condolence vis­it to the residence of former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to express his sympathies over the pass­ing of Chaudhry Mohammad Ramzan, the latter’s brother. During the visit, Chairman Bi­lawal recited Fatiha and of­fered prayers for the family’s patience during this difficult time. He also extended grat­itude to former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar for support­ing the Pakistan Peoples Par­ty in NA-127. The PPP General Secretary, Nayar Bukhari, was also present during the meet­ing. Also, Chaudhry Sarwar, in a social media post, expressed his appreciation for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit and the gesture of offering Fateha for his late brother, Ch Ramzan.

STAFF REPORT

