Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China coal mine accident kills at least 8, rescue ops underway

China coal mine accident kills at least 8, rescue ops underway
Agencies
11:19 PM | January 12, 2024
International

Rescue operations were underway after eight people died and 15 missing following an accident in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province on Friday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Preliminary investigation showed the accident occurred around 2:55 p.m. local time due to a coal and gas outburst at the mine, which is owned by China's Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining (601666.SS).

According to the city's emergency management agency, of the 45 people in the mine, eight were dead and 15 missing, while rescuers have made contact with the remaining 22, Xinhua added.

"A total of 425 people were working underground when the accident took place, and 380 of them have been lifted out of the mine," the report said.

Xinhua reported that local authorities have begun the rescue operations and further investigations into the accident were underway. 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024