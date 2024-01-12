Friday, January 12, 2024
China-Pak Int'l College of Resources opens

January 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   China-Pakistan International Col­lege of Resources and Environment have jointly built by Yunnan Land and Resources Vocational College and the University of Baltistan was unveiled here, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

The two sides will cultivate Pakistani talents who master not only technology but also Chinese language in the future based on the newly signed agreement. 

In view of the various energy and mineral projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a large number of professional and technical talents on geological survey and mineral exploration are in demand. 

According to Chen Ying, President of Yunnan Land and Resources Vocational College, skilled Pakistani professionals will be trained for Pakistan’s local en­terprises as well as Chinese enterprises in Pakistan to alleviate the skilled labor shortage in Pakistan.

