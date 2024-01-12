China’s Northwest A&F University, SAU sign MoU

ISLAMABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and China’s Northwest A&F Univer­sity have signed an agreement online for exchange and cooperation in academic and research fields.

The agreement was signed in presence of the SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, and Northwest A&F University’s Vice President Prof. Jun Luo, among others.

According to the agreement, experts from both var­sities will start research on new wheat and vegeta­ble varieties, and both sides will exchange and focus research in fields of horticulture, soil science, plant breeding and genetics, agricultural economics, and animal stem cells.

Masters and PhD students of SAU, including agron­omy, horticulture, soil sciences, and animal sciences, will be selected for fully-funded scholarships at the Northwest A&F University, according to a report pub­lished by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

Research through high production technology for improved wheat varieties will be done at the selected fields of the farmers, who grow vegetables, peppers, cabbage, broccoli, radish and onion.

In this context, a delegation from the Northwest A&F University will visit the cell and tissue culture labs to analyse strengths and weaknesses of vegeta­bles and implement bio-health technology for plants.

Besides, the agreement includes training courses on basic technologies for production of bio-healthy agricultural products between China and Pakistan.

It will also pave way implementing doctoral schol­arships and post-doc visiting scholar programs, and establishment of Sino-Pak Research Centre for Agro-biological Resources and Joint Laboratory of Animal and Plant Stem Cell Project, the SAU said.