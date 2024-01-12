CIP Lounges at Islamabad International Airport handed over to Serena Hotels

ISLAMABAD - The Serena Hotels would be operating the Commercial Important Persons (CIP) Lounges at the Islamabad International Airport.
The Lounges were recently inaugurated by hospitality leader Serena Hotels. This marks a significant development in the airport’s pursuit of enhancing the passenger experience. The collaboration between Islamabad International Airport and Serena Hotels demonstrates a strategic partnership between the aviation and hospitality sectors, according to the officials.
The lounge design provides passengers a sophisticated and comfortable environment, ensuring a seamless experience while at the airport. Through this initiative, the airport aims to bring travelers the relaxing and inviting atmosphere of Serena Hotel, with an emphasis on quality service and superior amenities as it strives to set new standards for the passenger experience. Partnering with a reputed hospitality brand is part of the airport’s efforts to offer its esteemed travelers more options and satisfaction.
The modern space offers food and drinks, WiFi, showers, conference facilities, and TVs and magazines. This 24-hour lounge welcomes all travellers, regardless of airline or flight class, including economy class flyers.