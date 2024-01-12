CIP Lounges at Islamabad International Airport handed over to Serena Hotels

ISLAMABAD - The Serena Hotels would be operating the Commer­cial Important Persons (CIP) Lounges at the Islam­abad International Airport.

The Lounges were re­cently inaugurated by hos­pitality leader Serena Hotels. This marks a sig­nificant development in the airport’s pursuit of en­hancing the passenger ex­perience. The collaboration between Islamabad Inter­national Airport and Sere­na Hotels demonstrates a strategic partnership be­tween the aviation and hos­pitality sectors, according to the officials.

The lounge design pro­vides passengers a sophis­ticated and comfortable environment, ensuring a seamless experience while at the airport. Through this initiative, the airport aims to bring travelers the re­laxing and inviting atmos­phere of Serena Hotel, with an emphasis on quality ser­vice and superior ameni­ties as it strives to set new standards for the passen­ger experience. Partner­ing with a reputed hospi­tality brand is part of the airport’s efforts to offer its esteemed travelers more options and satisfaction.

The modern space of­fers food and drinks, WiFi, showers, conference facil­ities, and TVs and maga­zines. This 24-hour lounge welcomes all travellers, re­gardless of airline or flight class, including economy class flyers.