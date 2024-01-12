Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CIP Lounges at Islamabad International Airport handed over to Serena Hotels

Tahir Niaz
January 12, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Serena Hotels would be operating the Commer­cial Important Persons (CIP) Lounges at the Islam­abad International Airport. 

The Lounges were re­cently inaugurated by hos­pitality leader Serena Hotels. This marks a sig­nificant development in the airport’s pursuit of en­hancing the passenger ex­perience. The collaboration between Islamabad Inter­national Airport and Sere­na Hotels demonstrates a strategic partnership be­tween the aviation and hos­pitality sectors, according to the officials. 

The lounge design pro­vides passengers a sophis­ticated and comfortable environment, ensuring a seamless experience while at the airport. Through this initiative, the airport aims to bring travelers the re­laxing and inviting atmos­phere of Serena Hotel, with an emphasis on quality ser­vice and superior ameni­ties as it strives to set new standards for the passen­ger experience. Partner­ing with a reputed hospi­tality brand is part of the airport’s efforts to offer its esteemed travelers more options and satisfaction.

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from 14th

The modern space of­fers food and drinks, WiFi, showers, conference facil­ities, and TVs and maga­zines. This 24-hour lounge welcomes all travellers, re­gardless of airline or flight class, including economy class flyers.

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024