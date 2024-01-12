CM orders more workforce for Jinnah Hospital’s upgradation

LAHORE - Showing his disappointment over the slow pace of work on the upgradation of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday ordered increasing the number of la­bourers working at the project site. During a visit to the hospital, he ordered that 1,000 labourers should work in two shifts; 500 in each shift. He said that there would be a proper monitoring of the strength of the workforce. The chief minister was also in­dignant to find beds and other goods lying in a corridor. He ordered the hospital administra­tion to shift the goods to a safe place. The CM directed the special sec­retary health to visit the hospital at night­time and monitor the situation. Taking notice of the development of cracks in the hospital’s building, he stressed the need for immediately finding a lasting solution to the problem. Similarly, taking notice of the com­plaint by an attendant that he had to go outside the hospital to purchase medicines for the patient, the chief minister directed the secretary health to launch an inquiry into it. “Ensure the provision of medicines to the patients free of cost and that too from within the hospital,” he directed. Provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, secretary health, commissioner Lahore, special secretary health and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.