Friday, January 12, 2024
Commissioner orders ensuring urea fertiliser sale at fixed price

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has ordered that the sale of urea fertilis­er should be ensured at the fixed prices across division. He directed the Agricul­ture Department teams to continue in­spection of sale points and godowns on regular basis and monitor the dealers even during the night hours. 

She was presiding over a meet­ing, held here to review availability of urea fertiliser in the division and its sale at the fixed rates. She made it clear that strict action would be taken against those indulging in overcharg­ing or hoarding of the commodity. She urged the price control magistrates to remain active in markets and di­rected them to deal with hoarders of fertilisers with an iron hand. The of­ficers of different departments were present in the meeting.

