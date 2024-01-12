COMSATS University celebrates youth laptop distribution ceremony under PM’s initiative

VEHARI - In a significant stride towards nurturing the intellectual capital of the nation, COMSATS University Vehari Thursday hosted the distribution ceremony for phase three of the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme. The prestigious event took place in the university’s auditorium, with esteemed guests, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Jabbar and Director COMSATS Dr Farooq Shaukat, gracing the occasion alongside dedicated teachers and enthusiastic students. Addressing the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Jabbar emphasised the pivotal role of smart and intelligent students in shaping the bright future of the nation. Recognising the paramount significance of technology in today’s fast-paced global landscape, he underscored the need for students to stay competitive in the digital race. Abdul Jabbar praised COMSATS for its renowned research capabilities, noting that the provision of laptops would accelerate and fortify students’ research endeavours.
Director COMSATS, Dr Farooq Shaukat, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the critical importance of equipping youth with modern technology for societal development and educational advancement. He commended the government’s initiative, portraying the laptop distribution process as a commendable step towards fostering a technologically adept generation. The culmination of the ceremony witnessed the distribution of laptops to 200 deserving students by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Jabbar and Director COMSATS Dr Farooq Shaukat.
Abdul Jabbar took a moment to extend congratulations to the fortunate recipients, emphasising the transformative impact these laptops would have on their educational journey.