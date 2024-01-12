COMSATS University celebrates youth laptop distribution ceremony under PM’s initiative

VEHARI - In a significant stride towards nur­turing the intellectual capital of the nation, COMSATS University Vehari Thursday hosted the distribution cer­emony for phase three of the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme. The prestigious event took place in the university’s auditorium, with es­teemed guests, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ab­dul Jabbar and Director COMSATS Dr Farooq Shaukat, gracing the oc­casion alongside dedicated teachers and enthusiastic students. Address­ing the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Jabbar emphasised the pivotal role of smart and intelligent students in shaping the bright future of the nation. Recog­nising the paramount significance of technology in today’s fast-paced glob­al landscape, he underscored the need for students to stay competitive in the digital race. Abdul Jabbar praised COMSATS for its renowned research capabilities, noting that the provision of laptops would accelerate and fortify students’ research endeavours.

Director COMSATS, Dr Farooq Shau­kat, echoed the sentiment, highlight­ing the critical importance of equip­ping youth with modern technology for societal development and educa­tional advancement. He commended the government’s initiative, portray­ing the laptop distribution process as a commendable step towards foster­ing a technologically adept genera­tion. The culmination of the ceremony witnessed the distribution of laptops to 200 deserving students by Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Jabbar and Director COMSATS Dr Farooq Shaukat.

Abdul Jabbar took a moment to ex­tend congratulations to the fortunate recipients, emphasising the transfor­mative impact these laptops would have on their educational journey.