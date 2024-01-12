Crackdown against power pilferage continuing, yielding positive results

Crackdown against power pilferage is continuing and yielding positive results.

According to the statistics, so far 63.679 billion rupees have been collected from September last year with 37308 people arrested.

A total of 1.083 billion rupees have been collected from Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan and 95 people have been arrested.

From Peshawar, 0.44 billion rupees have been collected and 67 people arrested while 0.026 billion rupees were collected from the newly merged districts.

A total of 37 persons have been arrested from Hyderabad and Sukkur and 0.451 billion rupees collected.

0.071 billion rupees have been collected from Quetta.