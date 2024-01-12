CS orders digitalising record of all development authorities

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed that the re­cords of all development authorities should be digitalised on the pattern of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to provide better services to people. He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting to review the e-registry and land record digita­lization project Punjab Urbun Land System Enhancement (PULSE), at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday. The chief secretary said the devel­opment authorities of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala must be integrated with the PULSE project for digitalization of records. He also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of Narowal, Layya, Okara and Pakpattan for ex­pediting work on the PULSE project in their districts. The CS said that the e-registration system had been introduced for land transfer in the province and the manual registry had been disallowed since January 1 across the province. He said that the e-registration system would prove to be a great service for the people as it would eradicate corruption in the revenue department. The CS said that e-registration centers would be established in all districts to fa­cilitate e-registry and all services re­lated to the Board of Revenue would be provided under one roof in these centers. He mentioned that initially e-registration centres were being set up in all divisional headquarters. He asked the divisional commission­ers to identify suitable places for these centres keeping in view the convenience of people. Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General Saira Umar gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. She said that the land records of all mouzas [vil­lages] have been scanned and data entry work is in progress. The Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secre­tary Housing and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divi­sional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.