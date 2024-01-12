Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC chairs meeting to review preparations for election

APP
January 12, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KOHAT   -   Depu­ty Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday chaired a meet­ing regarding the gener­al election. District Po­lice Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr Shahryar Qamar, Addition­al Assistant Commission­er, District Health Officer, District Education Officer, Election Commissioner and representatives from other relevant depart­ments attended the meet­ing. During the meeting, security measures for the general election, installa­tion of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other issues related to the preparations for the general election were re­viewed in detail.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024