DC chairs meeting to review preparations for election

KOHAT - Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the general election. District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioner, District Health Officer, District Education Officer, Election Commissioner and representatives from other relevant departments attended the meeting. During the meeting, security measures for the general election, installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other issues related to the preparations for the general election were reviewed in detail.