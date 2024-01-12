DC chairs meeting to review preparations for election

KOHAT - Depu­ty Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday chaired a meet­ing regarding the gener­al election. District Po­lice Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr Shahryar Qamar, Addition­al Assistant Commission­er, District Health Officer, District Education Officer, Election Commissioner and representatives from other relevant depart­ments attended the meet­ing. During the meeting, security measures for the general election, installa­tion of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other issues related to the preparations for the general election were re­viewed in detail.