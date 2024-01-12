Friday, January 12, 2024
Delegation of IHC judges visits Safe City 

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  A delegation of judges of Islam­abad High Court (IHC) have paid a visit to Safe City Islamabad here on Thursday. The Islamabad Capi­tal City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, along with CPO Safe City/ Traffic, CPO Law and Order and other senior police of­ficers, welcomed the delegation of Islamabad High Court Judges, said a public relations officer. He said that the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technolo­gy-equipped cameras, and the po­lice operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the pro­cedures and benefits. 

Furthermore, the delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in var­ious departments through mod­ern techniques, including the Po­lice Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dis­patch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” help­line. He emphasized that the del­egation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. 

The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensur­ing the safety of the city and pre­venting crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. 42 percent of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center. Face recogni­tion cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an impor­tant role in identifying suspicious elements, he maintained. The del­egation acknowledged the mod­ern technical system of the Islama­bad Capital Police and its benefits. The ICCPO presents an honorary shield to the honorable judges.

Our Staff Reporter

