Denmark set to welcome new king after historic abdication

Agencies
January 12, 2024
COPENHAGEN  -  Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik will become king on Sunday after the unprecedented abdica­tion of his mother Queen Margrethe, with more than 100,000 Danes expected to pour into Copen­hagen’s streets for the historic event. The 55-year-old future monarch is hugely popular in Denmark, with 82 percent of Danes saying in a recent poll they think he will make a good king. “People think he’s one of them, they really like him,” Cecilie Nielsen, royal correspondent for Danish public broadcaster DR, told AFP. “He loves sports and he’s nice, and Danes don’t really care about what is written about him in foreign media,” she said, al­luding to reports in the Spanish and British press of a recent affair with a Mexican socialite, who has denied any romantic relationship. Queen Margrethe’s shock abdication -- announced in a televised New Year’s Eve address after 52 years on the throne -- stunned Danes, after she had repeatedly insisted that she would never step down. “We didn’t see it coming,” Jesper Volpius, a 55-year-old Copenhagen resident, told AFP. Historian Bo Lidegaard said Margrethe’s deci­sion showed she was a modern queen able to adapt to the times. “She knows that she is get­ting weaker physically. Her son is ready and in a better position than she is to take over the fam­ily business,” he said. “It’s a change that had to happen sooner or later so it’s just as well to do it now and not be a prisoner to tradition.”

