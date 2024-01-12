Dense fog continues to disrupts traffic on motoways

Dense fog again blanketed plain areas of Punjab on night between Thursday and Friday, paralyzing routine life and disrupting road traffic on Motorways.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Kot Momin to Pindi Bhattian, M3 from Jaranwala to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakeem to Pindi Bhattian and Motorway M5 from Uch Sharif to Zahir Pir have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.