Dream derailed

The majority of students in Balochistan are facing a dilemma, lacking opportunities to pursue higher education according to their own choices. Including areas like Awran, Turbat, and Panjgur, parents in these regions are overwhelmingly fixated on the idea that their children must become doctors. Unfortunately, they often lack a clear understanding of why they harbour such aspirations for their children. This trend of pushing every child to become a doctor has regrettably shattered the career dreams of numerous intelligent students. When students strive to secure admission, they find themselves emotionally, physically, and mentally shattered.
Amidst their educational journey, many students are unable to complete their higher education pursuing their own dreams. When students express interest in fields such as Law, English Literature, and Political Science, subjects that they are passionate about, their parents often react negatively. Engaging in debates with their parents about opting for social science departments, students encounter resistance and unpleasant moods from their elders.
Despite the variation in subjects, there is a common thread among these students who wish to pursue their own choices. The government needs to establish career counselling regulations to assist students in selecting their preferred departments.
SIDDIQUE MB,
Turbat.