Dream derailed

The majority of students in Balo­chistan are facing a dilemma, lack­ing opportunities to pursue higher education according to their own choices. Including areas like Aw­ran, Turbat, and Panjgur, parents in these regions are overwhelm­ingly fixated on the idea that their children must become doctors. Unfortunately, they often lack a clear understanding of why they harbour such aspirations for their children. This trend of pushing ev­ery child to become a doctor has regrettably shattered the career dreams of numerous intelligent students. When students strive to secure admission, they find them­selves emotionally, physically, and mentally shattered.

Amidst their educational jour­ney, many students are unable to complete their higher education pursuing their own dreams. When students express interest in fields such as Law, English Literature, and Political Science, subjects that they are passionate about, their parents often react negative­ly. Engaging in debates with their parents about opting for social science departments, students en­counter resistance and unpleas­ant moods from their elders.

Despite the variation in subjects, there is a common thread among these students who wish to pur­sue their own choices. The gov­ernment needs to establish career counselling regulations to assist students in selecting their pre­ferred departments.

SIDDIQUE MB,

Turbat.