Friday, January 12, 2024
ECP delists 13 political parties for failing to conduct intra-party polls
Web Desk
11:13 PM | January 12, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delisted 13 political parties on Friday due to their failure to conduct the required intra-party elections.

In its judgement, which was reserved on Friday, the ECP revoked the registration of 13 parties and permitted two, namely the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Jinnah, to participate in the upcoming elections.

The verdict expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness exhibited by these political groups.

The delisted parties include the All-Pakistan Minority Alliance, All-Pakistan Tehreek, Awami Party Pakistan, Bahawalpur National Awami Party, Sab Ka Pakistan, National Peace Council Party, Pakistan National Muslim League, Pakistan Aman Party, Pakistan Brabri Party, Masihi Awami Party, Pakistan Qaumi Yekjehti Party, Sunni Tehreek, and Nizam-e-Mustafa Party.

