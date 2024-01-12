Friday, January 12, 2024
ECP displays initial lists of candidates

STAFF REPORT
January 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has displayed preliminary lists of candidates while the unwilling candidates will withdraw their nomina­tion papers today. According to the announced schedule, Wednesday was the last day to dispose of appeals filed against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the gen­eral elections by Appellate Tri­bunals. These tribunals are be­ing headed by judges of the High Courts. A large number of nomination papers of PTI members were rejected by the concerned ROs. The final elec­toral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of next month. The ECP has also moved application in the Supreme Court against the PHC’s decision to take back election symbol ‘bat’.

