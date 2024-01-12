ECP issues complete list of election symbols

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday released the complete list of election symbols allotted to different political parties.

The Election Commission also sent the lists of election symbols to the returning officers. Moreover, separate lists have been issued for political parties and independent candidates.

145 election symbols have been allotted to political parties excluding the bat in the election list. Also, 177 election symbols for independent candidates were included in the list.

The Election Commission has sent a list of 329 election symbols to the returning officers. The candidates will be allotted election symbols tomorrow.