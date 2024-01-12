EU legal opinion deals blow to Google on 2.4b Euro fine

BRUSSELS - Google suffered a legal blow at the European Court of Justice on Thursday when the body’s adviser recommended that a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.6-billion) fine levied on it for anti-competitive practices be upheld. Although such opin­ions are not binding, they do carry weight and are often followed by EU judges in their rulings. In this case, the opinion will feed into a le­gal battle Google has been waging to overturn the fine the European Commission hit it with in 2017. The commission determined that Google abused its dominant posi­tion by favouring its own Google Shopping service in results from its ubiquitous search engine. Google, owned by US tech titan Alphabet, was forced to change how it dis­plays search results. At the time the fine was a record. But it was overtaken in 2018 by a 4.3-billion-euro penalty Brussels levied on Google for putting restrictions on Android smartphones to boost its internet search business. Google lost a first round in its challenge over the Google Shopping case when the lower EU General Court in 2021 found against it and up­held the commission’s penalty. However, that court did dismiss part of the commission’s case by saying it had not proven that there were anti-competitive ef­fects in the search engine market. Google then mounted an appeal to the higher EU Court of Justice to try to get the lower court’s de­cision set aside. In her opinion, Advocate General Juliane Ko­kott recommended the Court of Justice’s judges “dismiss the appeal and thus confirm the fine imposed on Google”. The adviser said Google’s favourit­ism for its own service over ri­vals’ constituted “an indepen­dent form of abuse” if it gained a competitive advantage, even a potential one.