Everyone enjoys equal rights in Pakistan, says Governor

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the Constitution of Pakistan was the guar­antor of equal rights, religious freedom and the right to express opinions to all citizens of Pakistan including all reli­gious minorities. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of religious leaders from different reli­gions under the leadership of Sardar Iqbal Khilji at the Governor’s House Quetta here. Governor Balcohistan said that we were all residents of one country and one province due to our division, the nation as a whole suffers from internal weakness. Therefore, it is important that we eliminate the con­tradiction in words and actions and be­come the governors of character along with speech, he noted. He said that it was our national tradition that we share in each other’s sorrows and joys. It is a fact that our primary identity is as human beings, and so are geographi­cal, ethnic, linguistic and religious di­visions, he said. He said that instead of representing the majority or the minority, there was an urgent need to ensure the observance of the rights and powers of all citizens based on equal­ity. Governor Balochistan said that the need of the hour was to promote broth­erhood, respect for differences of opin­ion, religious tolerance and harmony to make the country and province a cradle of peace and harmony.