Faisalabad Police nab 465 criminals in two weeks

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police arrested 465 criminals, in­cluding 74 proclaimed of­fenders, during the last two weeks. A police spokesper­son said on Thursday that police teams nabbed 74 proclaimed offenders and 63 court absconders dur­ing raids at various places in the district. At least 103 outlaws were held and weapons, including seven Kalashnikovs, 79 pistols, nine guns, four rifles and several rounds, were recov­ered. The teams apprehend­ed 124 drug peddlers and seized 37-kg hashish, 5-kg opium and 1,229 litres of wine in addition to arrest­ing 40 gamblers. As many as 38 shopkeepers were held for gas refilling while 23 others were arrested on various violations.