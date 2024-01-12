False Claims by Indian High Commissioner

On January 8th The Times of India published a write-up based on the memoirs of Ajay Bisaria who was Indian ambassador to Pakistan at the time of Pulwama incident and the military confrontation between India and Pakistan that nearly brought the two nuclear states to the brink of a full-fledged war. Bisaria while describing the details of developments in regards to the capture of the Indian fighter pilot Abhinandon by Pakistan and his release in his upcoming book titled ‘Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relations between India and Pakistan’ has made some absurd claims which belie not only logic but also the ground realities that prevailed at that time.
He claims that Pakistan released the pilot after two days not on its own as a peace overture but his release was a result of coercive diplomacy by India. It was secured under a threat of escalating the war if any harm came to the captured pilot. India had deployed nine missiles aimed at Pakistan. According to him it was conveyed to the Pakistan government through ambassadors of UK and USA in India and Pakistan who impressed upon it how serious India was about the escalation. He maintains that Pakistan not only agreed to release Abhinandan but also promised action on Pulwama dossier prepared by India and terrorism. According to him the envoys of US and UK said that Pakistan seemed genuinely spooked by the prospect of escalation.
Before dilating on authenticity of the claims or otherwise made by Bisaria I feel it would be pertinent to ascertain the reality of Pulwama incident consequent upon which India and Pakistan confronted each other.
It is pertinent to point out that even before the Pulwama attack Pakistan feared some sinister move by the Modi government in view of the ensuing Indian elections and had sounded a number of world capitals about it. Pakistan was vindicated when it happened. Pakistan’s claim gained strength from the statement of the chief of Indian extremist political party Maharashra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackery who called the Indian soldiers killed in the attack as ‘political victims’ maintaining that truth would be revealed if the country’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was probed. On top of that 21 political parties of India including Congress also held Modi responsible for the situation alleging that he was using the Pulwama tragedy for political gains. It went beyond doubt to prove that Pulwama was stage-managed to reap political advantage.
The revelations that the alleged suicide bomber was in the custody of the Indian security forces since 2017 and the reports by the Indian media that Ghazi Abdul Rasheed was the mastermind behind the suicide attack, reduced Indian claims to a farce. Ghazi Abdul Rasheed was killed in an operation against the militants at the Lal Masjid Islamabad nearly ten years ago. It was typical of what India had been doing in the wake of similar incidents in the past. It even raised the hoax of surgical strike in the backdrop of the Uri incident.
Nevertheless Pakistan condemned the attack, rejected the insinuations regarding her involvement and offered to cooperate in the investigation if India provided any credible evidence in support of her claims but there was no let up in the tirade against her.
Since Modi government had created anti-Pakistan hysteria in the backdrop of Pulwama incident it sent planes to attack an imaginary terrorist training camp at Balakot to assuage the public sentiment. Modi government claimed that the first hit at Balakot had destroyed a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammand and killed 350 terrorist. The India media also went berserk in toeing the lead given by the government and even used old videos to corroborate the Indian claims. But those claims were given a lie by the Pakistani as well as international media and the satellite images of the place of incident where no traces of any camp were found and no casualty occurred except felling of some trees and the death of an unfortunate crow. Reuter, AP, BBC, New York Times and Washington Post also expressed doubts about Indian claims.
As is evident the entire Indian story was fictitious. India committed a blunder by sending its planes across the border not realizing that Pakistan would not take it lying down. While Indian planes came in the dark of the night, Pakistan retaliated in the broad-day light and in the ensuing dog-fight between the two air forces, Pakistan downed two Indian planes and also captured wing commander Abhinandan who ejected after his plane was hit. Pakistan sent a loud and clear message that it was capable to defend itself against any aggression and could give a matching response in any eventuality. Pakistan clearly had upper hand in the confrontation. The Indian military leadership was in a state of paralysis. In spite of having three times bigger Army than Pakistan and terming the 27th events as declaration of war it never dared to attack Pakistan. The supremacy of Pakistan was acknowledge by Modi who later told any audience that had India acquired French Rafael planes in time the situation would have been different.
Logic belies Bisaria’s claim that Pakistan capitulated in face of the threat conveyed by India for escalating the war and released Abhinandan. Why a nuclear power having demonstrated capability to defend itself would succumb to any threat? The fact is that Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state was aware of the dangers of conflict between the two nuclear states. It justifiably made a peace overture to defuse the situation by releasing Abhinandan. The involvement of US, UK and other countries in preventing escalation stemmed from their realization how disastrous a clash between the two nuclear powers could be for both of them, the region and the world at large. The release of Abhinandan was also a reiteration of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the cause of peace and good relations with all neighbours as well as its obligations under international law. Pursuant to that Pakistan made several peace overtures to India without matching reciprocity prior to Pulwama.
The claim that Pakistan also agreed to take action on Pulwama dossier and terrorism also could only be the figment of imagination of Bisaria. Pakistan is against terrorism in all its manifestations of terrorism and has been in the forefront in the fight against terror. It has always rejected Indian propaganda of Pakistan fomenting terrorism which India probably has been doing as a cover-up for its own state-terrorism. It has been supporting insurgency in Balochistan and acts of terrorism as revealed by Indian spy Kalbhushan Jhadav. Indian RAW in collaboration with Afghan intelligence agency DNS has been sponsoring terrorist attacks in Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan had handed over a dossier on Indian terrorism to the UN and other western powers including USA in the aftermath of these incidents. The murder of a Sikh leader in Canada for which the Canadian prime Minister accused Indian government of its involvement and yet another murder plan of a Sikh leader in USA are a ranting testimony of Indian state terrorism.
The timing of appearance of this article is quite ominous as it has been published before the ensuring elections in India. It reflects typical Indian ploy to manipulate things and nothing else.
Malik Muhammad Ashraf
