Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FFC Successfully Hosts 1st Physical SAP User Group Pakistan Event

PR
January 12, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Fauji Fertilizer Compa­ny Limited (FFC) proudly hosted the inau­gural Physical SAP User Group Pakistan (SUGPK) event at its Head Office in Rawal­pindi. It was graced by Country Managing Director SAP Pakistan, his dedicated team, and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Technology Officers (CITOs) from over 22 distinguished Government and private organizations.

The event served as a groundbreaking platform for SAP professionals across di­verse sectors to converge, exchange valu­able insights, and stay abreast with the latest developments in SAP technology. Renowned speakers and industry experts attended the event, delving into best prac­tices, success stories, and strategies to harness SAP for business growth.

FFC MD & CEO, Sarfaraz Ahmed, CIO FFC & Chairman SUGPK North Chapter, Mr. Fakhar Ul Hassan and the Country Man­aging Director SAP Pakistan, Mr. Saqib Ahmed, shared valuable insights during the session and expressed their delight on culmination of successful 1st Physical SUGPK event that undoubtedly has set a promising precedent for future gatherings.

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from 14th

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024