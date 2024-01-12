Fire Brigade official urges people to avoid misuse of gas, electric appliances

SUKKUR - Sukkur Fire Brigade offi­cial on Thursday urged the people to avoid misuse of gas and electric appliances to warm themselves in the prevailing cold weather. An official of the Sukkur Fire Brigade, said that illegal use of gas cylinder, and com­pressors in the houses could create trouble for residents of the area. The people are misusing alternate resources to protect themselves from cold weather, he noted.

It has been observed that many residents use refrigera­tor compressors to suck more sui gas from pipeline to in­crease flow of flame, he said. He said that some cases have also been reported in differ­ent localities and that should be stopped forthwith to avoid any action.