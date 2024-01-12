Five stores fined over profiteering

MULTAN - The district administration imposed fines on five stores for selling commodities at high rates during a special crackdown launched against profiteers in the city here on Thursday.
In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq alongwith the team launched a special crackdown against profiteers and checked price lists of various shops and stores. The officer imposed Rs100,000 each on KK-Mart and KJ-Mart and issued warning notices to the owners. The officer also imposed a fine on three other stores and warned owners to avoid profiteering otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer said that as per directives of commissioner Multan, inspection of commercial stores, shops, and godowns has been started in the district while strict monitoring of commodities was being ensured to prevent profiteering.
He warned shopkeepers to avoid selling commodities at high prices otherwise they would be sent to jail.
ROBBER GANG BUSTED, TWO HELD: POLICE
Seetal Mari Police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Thursday. Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle robbery, a special police team was formed under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the criminals. The police team busted the Usman gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Usman Haider and Ghulam Murtaza. The police recovered looted valuables worth over Rs1 million including ten motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession by tracing eight cases from them during the interrogation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, the police added