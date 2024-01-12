Five stores fined over profiteering

MULTAN - The district administration imposed fines on five stores for selling com­modities at high rates during a special crackdown launched against profi­teers in the city here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division En­gineer Amir Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq alongwith the team launched a spe­cial crackdown against profiteers and checked price lists of various shops and stores. The officer imposed Rs100,000 each on KK-Mart and KJ-Mart and issued warning notices to the owners. The officer also imposed a fine on three other stores and warned owners to avoid profiteering otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Riz­wan Qadeer said that as per di­rectives of commissioner Multan, inspection of commercial stores, shops, and godowns has been start­ed in the district while strict moni­toring of commodities was being en­sured to prevent profiteering.

He warned shopkeepers to avoid selling commodities at high prices otherwise they would be sent to jail.

ROBBER GANG BUSTED, TWO HELD: POLICE

Seetal Mari Police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested two members of the gang besides re­covering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Thursday. Taking action on the rising incidents of mo­torcycle robbery, a special police team was formed under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the criminals. The police team busted the Usman gang and ar­rested two members of the gang in­cluding the ring leader Usman Haider and Ghulam Murtaza. The police re­covered looted valuables worth over Rs1 million including ten motorcycles, cash and weapons from their posses­sion by tracing eight cases from them during the interrogation. Further in­vestigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recover­ies were expected, the police added