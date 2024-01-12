FO blasts India’s Pakistan bashing, militaristic narrative

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday censured the propagation of anti-Pakistan, nationalistic, and militaristic narrative in India leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, during her weekly news briefing said it was widely known that the Indian ruling administration exploited the Pulwama incident for domestic political advantages.
Responding to questions about the book by former Indian diplomat Ajay Bisaria, she asserted that Bisaria’s book seems to perpetuate India’s fabricated narratives surrounding the events of February 2019.
Baloch characterized the Balakot incident as a military failure for India, citing it as an instance of misguided Indian adventurism that resulted in embarrassment. She recalled the downing of Indian aircraft and the capture of an Indian pilot by Pakistan. Despite India’s provocative actions, Baloch emphasized that Pakistan responded responsibly to de-escalate the situation while showcasing its readiness to protect its security.
Expressing concern, Baloch criticized the advocacy of coercion and force by a diplomat as a strategy, viewing it as indicative of a growing fascist mindset in India.
Answering questions about Afghanistan, she urged Afghan authorities to take decisive action against terrorist elements, including TTP leadership, and demanded the elimination of terrorist hideouts, along with the extradition of those responsible for terror incidents in Pakistan.
Baloch stressed that Pakistan’s stance towards the banned TTP remains unchanged, emphasizing no ongoing dialogue or intentions to engage in talks with the group responsible for numerous terror incidents in Pakistan. Regarding international affairs, she highlighted Pakistan’s support for South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice against Israeli atrocities in Gaza. Baloch deemed this legal action timely and crucial for holding Israel accountable for documented atrocities against the Palestinian people, asserting that Israel’s actions constitute war crimes and genocidal acts. The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s plea for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israel’s ongoing massacre of Palestinians, the lifting of inhumane sieges, and the prompt delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected population.