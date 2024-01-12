FO blasts India’s Pakistan bashing, militaristic narrative

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday censured the propagation of anti-Pakistan, na­tionalistic, and militaristic narrative in India leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch, during her weekly news brief­ing said it was widely known that the Indian ruling administration ex­ploited the Pulwama incident for do­mestic political advantages.

Responding to questions about the book by former Indian diplomat Ajay Bisaria, she asserted that Bisar­ia’s book seems to perpetuate India’s fabricated narratives surrounding the events of February 2019.

Baloch characterized the Balakot incident as a military failure for In­dia, citing it as an instance of misguid­ed Indian adventurism that resulted in embarrassment. She recalled the downing of Indian aircraft and the capture of an Indian pilot by Pakistan. Despite India’s provocative actions, Baloch emphasized that Pakistan re­sponded responsibly to de-escalate the situation while showcasing its readiness to protect its security.

Expressing concern, Baloch criti­cized the advocacy of coercion and force by a diplomat as a strategy, viewing it as indicative of a growing fascist mindset in India.

Answering questions about Af­ghanistan, she urged Afghan author­ities to take decisive action against terrorist elements, including TTP leadership, and demanded the elim­ination of terrorist hideouts, along with the extradition of those respon­sible for terror incidents in Pakistan.

Baloch stressed that Pakistan’s stance towards the banned TTP re­mains unchanged, emphasizing no ongoing dialogue or intentions to en­gage in talks with the group respon­sible for numerous terror incidents in Pakistan. Regarding internation­al affairs, she highlighted Pakistan’s support for South Africa’s applica­tion to the International Court of Jus­tice against Israeli atrocities in Gaza. Baloch deemed this legal action time­ly and crucial for holding Israel ac­countable for documented atrocities against the Palestinian people, as­serting that Israel’s actions consti­tute war crimes and genocidal acts. The spokesperson reiterated Paki­stan’s plea for an immediate and un­conditional ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israel’s ongoing massacre of Pales­tinians, the lifting of inhumane sieges, and the prompt delivery of humani­tarian aid to the affected population.