Foreign reserves reach $13.25 billion

APP
January 12, 2024
KARACHI   -   The total liq­uid foreign reserves of Paki­stan increased to $13,256.6 million while reserves held by State Bank reached $8,154.8 million in the week ended on January 05, 2023. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 66 million to $ 8,154.8 mil­lion due to debt repayments during the week under re­view. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commer­cial banks stood at $ 5,101.8 million, it added. Total liq­uid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 29, 2023, were $ 13,220.6 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $8,221.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $4,999.4 million.

APP

