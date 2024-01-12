Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

QUETTA - A free medical camp was organized in Levies Police Station Bibi Nani near Mach area of Kachhi in collaboration with Frontier Corps (FC) Gaza-Band Scouts Mach, district administration and health department Kachhi. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi Captain (Rtd) Jameel Ahmed Baloch, As­sistant Commissioner Mach and Wing Commander 62 Wing visited the medical camp and reviewed the provision of free medical facilities to the public. DC Ja­meel Ahmad Baloch said that organizing a free medi­cal camp for the public at Bibi Nani Machh was a wel­come initiative, FC’s support in this free medical camp would be appreciated. He said that the free medical camps would be organized at more similar places in collaboration with the district administration and health department with the support of FC.