Gohar confident SC will allow PTI to retain electoral symbol

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday stated that having an electoral symbol is not just symbolic but a fundamental right for every political party, as outlined in the Constitution.

Gohar was speaking to the media following Supreme Court’s proceedings on Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petition challenging the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision to restore PTI's electoral symbol of “bat”.

The PTI chief alleged a bias within the ECP, stating that it viewed all political parties through different lenses, especially when it came to the PTI.

According to Gohar, since 1960, no political party had faced symbol withdrawal based on the grounds presented by the ECP.

He said the PTI conducted its intra-party elections uniquely, surpassing the practices of the other 175 political parties.

Gohar disclosed that the PTI urged the apex court to direct the ECP to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

The PTI chairman insisted that without the participation of Pakistan’s most popular party, people would lose trust in the democratic process.

He warned that such skepticism could undermine the legitimacy of subsequent elected representatives.

Highlighting the issuance of tickets for up to 850 seats, Gohar criticised the potential independent status of these candidates, arguing that it would signify the demise of democracy.

He claimed that such a move would disregard democratic values.

Despite expressing hope in the Supreme Court's integrity, Gohar stressed that the PTI placed its expectations on the court to overcome any conspiracies and safeguard democracy.

He expressed confidence that the apex court would allow PTI to retain its iconic symbol.