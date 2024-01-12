Gold rate up by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs216,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs216,100 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs171 to Rs185,442 from Rs185,271 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,989 from Rs169,832 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,052 from $2,047, the Association reported.