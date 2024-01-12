Govt resolute to combat terrorism on Pakistan soil: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broad­casting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that the government was reso­lute in its commitment to combat terrorism on the soil of this country. He was delivering his speech as chief guest at the launching ceremony of the An­nual Security Assessment Report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

“On behalf of the federal government, let me as­sure you that we are constantly working to address the issue of terrorism through various hard and soft measures”, he said. He said that Pakistan had repeatedly asked interim Afghan government to address Pakistan’s counter-terrorism concerns, es­pecially the space available to militant groups like TTP to operate in and from Afghanistan.

“Pakistan expects a positive response from the Afghan government. Pakistan has also raised the is­sue of access to modern weapons in Afghanistan to these militant groups besides involvement of Afghan nationals in anti-state violence in Pakistan”, he said adding without addressing the issue of terrorism, both countries could not embark on the journey of economic growth and development. Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that there would be no negotia­tions with armed terrorist groups. “There will be no talks with terrorists as long as they are armed and do not accept the constitution of Pakistan”, Murtaza Sol­angi said categorically. He said that JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit to Afghanistan was unofficial.