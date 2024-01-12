Govt seeks positive economic reforms thru dialogue: PIO

ISLAMABAD - Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan on Thursday said that the caretaker government intended to foster a constructive dialogue on economic reforms in the country with a goal of steering the nation forward.

Addressing the seminar on “Elections and Economic Agenda of Political Parties”, he ex­tended thanks and gratitude to the partici­pants. It was organized by of Press Informa­tion Department (PID).

He highlighted the media’s active participa­tion in diverse discussions and said that Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting, Mur­taza Solangi, desired to commence a debate, specifically focusing on elections and reforms.

He expressed the gratitude to the Is­tikham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Jamat-e-Is­lami for their participation in the seminar, where they shared the plans and ideas, to en­sure the progress and improvement of the country.

He voiced the optimism that other politi­cal parties would also participate in the up­coming seminar, in order to share informa­tion about their plans, for working towards achieving lasting stability in the country.

He said the interim government was active­ly implementing reforms to provide a founda­tion for the forthcoming administration.