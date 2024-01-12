Haris opens up about T20I exclusion, remains optimistic for PSL 9 opportunity

LAHORE - Young wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris broke his silence on Thursday regarding his absence from Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, which begins today (Friday) in Auckland.

In a media event where Pe­shawar Zalmi signed an MoU with Haier as its title partner for HBLPSL 9, Mohammad Ha­ris, along with Peshawar Zalmi Director Cricket Muhammad Akram, COO Abbas Layaq, and cricketers Salman Irshad and Asif Ali, addressed questions surrounding his exclusion.

“Even I don’t know when and where I performed badly [in T20Is]. There are ups and downs. Sometimes, players in the backup perform better than you, so they deserve a chance. It is healthy competi­tion, and I hope to perform well in PSL and grab the op­portunity,” expressed Moham­mad Haris during the event.

The young cricketer viewed the situation as a part of healthy competition, empha­sizing his determination to showcase his skills and make a strong comeback. “I am not sad about being dropped as this is part of the game. These things make you stronger. I have gotten time to analyze my mistakes and improve my skillset,” he added.