Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Haris opens up about T20I exclusion, remains optimistic for PSL 9 opportunity

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Young wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris broke his silence on Thursday regarding his absence from Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, which begins today (Friday) in Auckland. 

In a media event where Pe­shawar Zalmi signed an MoU with Haier as its title partner for HBLPSL 9, Mohammad Ha­ris, along with Peshawar Zalmi Director Cricket Muhammad Akram, COO Abbas Layaq, and cricketers Salman Irshad and Asif Ali, addressed questions surrounding his exclusion. 

“Even I don’t know when and where I performed badly [in T20Is]. There are ups and downs. Sometimes, players in the backup perform better than you, so they deserve a chance. It is healthy competi­tion, and I hope to perform well in PSL and grab the op­portunity,” expressed Moham­mad Haris during the event. 

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from 14th

The young cricketer viewed the situation as a part of healthy competition, empha­sizing his determination to showcase his skills and make a strong comeback. “I am not sad about being dropped as this is part of the game. These things make you stronger. I have gotten time to analyze my mistakes and improve my skillset,” he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024