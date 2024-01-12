Haris opens up about T20I exclusion, remains optimistic for PSL 9 opportunity

LAHORE - Young wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris broke his silence on Thursday regarding his absence from Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, which begins today (Friday) in Auckland.
In a media event where Peshawar Zalmi signed an MoU with Haier as its title partner for HBLPSL 9, Mohammad Haris, along with Peshawar Zalmi Director Cricket Muhammad Akram, COO Abbas Layaq, and cricketers Salman Irshad and Asif Ali, addressed questions surrounding his exclusion.
“Even I don’t know when and where I performed badly [in T20Is]. There are ups and downs. Sometimes, players in the backup perform better than you, so they deserve a chance. It is healthy competition, and I hope to perform well in PSL and grab the opportunity,” expressed Mohammad Haris during the event.
The young cricketer viewed the situation as a part of healthy competition, emphasizing his determination to showcase his skills and make a strong comeback. “I am not sad about being dropped as this is part of the game. These things make you stronger. I have gotten time to analyze my mistakes and improve my skillset,” he added.