Haroon Arshad eager to relish U19 World Cup challenge

LAHORE - Haroon Arshad is ready to relish the ICC U19 World Cup challenge in South Africa and is confident in his abil­ity to do the job for Pakistan U19. He played three one-day games against Sri Lanka U19 in the home series last year. The right-handed bat­ter belongs to Karachi and started his cricket quite early with the support of his father, who himself was an amateur player. Talking to PCB Digital about his upbringing and in­troduction to cricket he said, “Like every kid, I started play­ing street cricket but then my father introduced me to prop­er hard-ball cricket because he too used to play at club level. My parents have always supported me in this journey, and they believe that kids should be allowed to excel in their field of interest. My sis­ters pursued the medical field and I got into cricket.” Ha­roon progressed through the various age group ranks as he represented Karachi Region U13, Sindh Whites U16, Sindh Blues U19 and Karachi Region Whites U19 on his way to rep­resenting Pakistan U19 team.