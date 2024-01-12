Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Haroon Arshad eager to relish U19 World Cup challenge

Staff Reporter
January 12, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Haroon Arshad is ready to relish the ICC U19 World Cup challenge in South Africa and is confident in his abil­ity to do the job for Pakistan U19. He played three one-day games against Sri Lanka U19 in the home series last year. The right-handed bat­ter belongs to Karachi and started his cricket quite early with the support of his father, who himself was an amateur player. Talking to PCB Digital about his upbringing and in­troduction to cricket he said, “Like every kid, I started play­ing street cricket but then my father introduced me to prop­er hard-ball cricket because he too used to play at club level. My parents have always supported me in this journey, and they believe that kids should be allowed to excel in their field of interest. My sis­ters pursued the medical field and I got into cricket.” Ha­roon progressed through the various age group ranks as he represented Karachi Region U13, Sindh Whites U16, Sindh Blues U19 and Karachi Region Whites U19 on his way to rep­resenting Pakistan U19 team.

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from 14th

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024