Ibne Insha remembered on his 46th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Eminent Urdu poet, humorist and travelogue writer Ibne Insha was re­membered on his 46th death anniversary Thursday where fans from all walks of life from media platforms have paid him rich tributes for his contribution in the entertainment industry. Ibne In­sha’s real name was Sher Muhammad Khan and he was born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927. He later migrated to Pakistan. He was given the Pride of Performance Award in 1978, the PTV news channel reported. His poetry was simple but had depth. The real cause of his popular­ity was his humorous poetry and columns. His masterpieces are still remembered by his admirers and his most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic. Along with his poetry, he was regarded as one of the best humorists of Urdu. Ibn-e-Insha’s poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are “Awara Gard Ki Diary”, “Dunya Gol Hey”, “Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main”,”Chaltay Ho To Cheen KO Chaliye” and “Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir”.