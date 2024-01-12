ICJ opens hearings on Gaza genocide allegations

THE HAGUE - South Africa accused Israel on Thurs­day of carrying out genocide in Gaza and demanded that the UN’s top court order an emergency suspen­sion of Israel’s devastating military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

On the first of two days of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa said Israel’s offen­sive, which has demolished much of the coastal enclave and killed more than 23,000 people according to Gaza health authorities, aimed to bring about “the destruction of the popula­tion” of Gaza. “The intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the high­est level of state,” Tembeka Ngcukai­tobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa, told the court. He said Israel’s political and military leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were among “the geno­cidal inciters”. “That is evident from the way in which this military attack is being conducted,” he said. Israel re­jected the accusations of genocide as false and baseless and said South Af­rica was speaking on behalf of Hamas - which Pretoria said was untrue. Ne­tanyahu said the court had been pre­sented with hypocrisy and lies. “To­day we saw an upside-down world. Israel is accused of genocide while it is fighting against genocide,” he said in a statement.

“Israel is fighting murderous ter­rorists who carried out crimes against humanity: They slaugh­tered, they raped, they burned, they dismembered, they beheaded - chil­dren, women, elderly, young men and women,” he said.