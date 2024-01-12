ICP establish first cyber crime unit to combat digital offences

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have established the first cyber crime investigation unit to combat dig­ital offences, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The in­auguration of Cyber Crime Inves­tigation Unit within the Pakistan police department has been offi­cially established as part of Islam­abad Police’s efforts to strengthen the fight against cybercrime. This milestone initiative comes on the heels of amendments to the Pre­vention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), empowering Islamabad Police to register cybercrime cas­es under Section 30.

Seeking to harness specialized expertise, Islamabad Police have collaborated with the Federal In­vestigation Agency (FIA) to lev­erage technical assistance in the investigation of cybercrimes. The partnership is geared towards addressing the intricate chal­lenges posed by cyber threats and ensuring a robust response to the evolving landscape of dig­ital offenses.

The unit has been established following the directions of Islama­bad Capital City Police Officer (IC­CPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and the successful completion of the first phase of training for 60 of­ficers from Islamabad Police, in collaboration with the FIA, marks a crucial step in building a skilled workforce proficient in handling cybercrime cases.

These officers have undergone specialized training to equip them with the knowledge and tools nec­essary for effective cybercrime in­vestigations.

To streamline and centralize ef­forts, the Cyber Crime Investiga­tion Center has been established at the F-6 Service Center.

This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for coordinating and conducting in-depth investi­gations into cybercrimes, provid­ing a dedicated space for experts to analyze and respond to digital offenses. Operating under the au­thority of CPO Safe City/ Traffic and the oversight of SSP Safe City, the officers of the Cyber Crime In­vestigation Unit will execute their responsibilities with precision, ensuring a thorough and coordi­nated strategy in addressing cyber threats. In a citizen-friendly move, individuals are encouraged to ap­proach any police station to re­quest the inclusion of cybercrime cases, fostering community in­volvement in the fight against dig­ital offenses.

The F-6 Cyber Crime Investiga­tion Center is set to become oper­ational from January 15, further fortifying Islamabad’s capabili­ties in combating cyber threats. The collaborative efforts between Islamabad Police and the FIA un­derscore a commitment to elim­inating emerging forms of crimi­nal activities and safeguarding the digital landscape for the residents of the federal capital.