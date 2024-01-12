IGP for compilation of data of criminals on bail

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, led a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi, to discuss the status of crimi­nals on bail, with a focus on those involved in street crime and property offences. Present in the meet­ing, the AIGP Legal provided a briefing, emphasiz­ing the importance of maintaining detailed records and statuses of criminals involved in street crime and property cases who had been released on bail.

Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the IT department of CPO Karachi to liaise with all le­gal branches across the province to compile cen­tralised and daily data on released criminals and conduct regular checks. He stressed the need for legal branches to compile comprehensive data on these criminals. The IGP Sindh further announced that inspection teams would visit legal branches, starting with the Karachi range in the first phase. Legal branches were instructed to take the nec­essary steps and submit a report within 15 days. He further said that the police operation and in­vestigation should have a special focus at the po­lice station level on those released on bail after arrest, especially street criminals so that police actions against habitual criminals can be made more stringent and successful.