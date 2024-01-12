IHCJA elects new cabinet members

ISLAMABAD - The members of Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IHCJA) has elected their new cabinet including president Fayyaz Mehmood and secretary general Muhammad Imran for the year 2024.
Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Thursday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).
Solangi felicitated IHCJA’s President Fayyaz Mehmood, Senior Vice President Hussain Ahmed, Vice President (Women) Ambreen Ali, General Secretary Muhammad Imran, Finance Secretary Shahzad Ali, Joint Secretary Adil Saeed Abbasi and Information Secretary Farah Mahjabeen on winning the election. Solangi also congratulated the governing body members including Aamir Baloch, Rauf Bazmi, Abid Ali Arain, Ibrahim Abbasi and Idrees Abbasi.
The federal minister said that their victory in the election is manifestation of the trust reposed by the court reporters in them. He expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would meet the expectations of the court reporters.
Highlighting the crucial role being played by the court reporters in journalism, Solangi said that it was a technical reporting since the reporters were required to have legal knowledge. He added that the government firmly believed in freedom of press and expression, he said, while underlining the need for promoting impartial journalism in the country. He vowed to resolve the problems faced by the reporter in field reporting. The elections for the new cabinet were held at Islamabad High Court building and an election committee headed by its chairman Aamer Saeed Abbasi and comprised of Matiullah Jan and Sohail Rashid issued the notification of newly elected cabinet members and the governing body.