IHCJA elects new cabinet members

ISLAMABAD - The members of Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IH­CJA) has elected their new cab­inet including president Fayyaz Mehmood and secretary gener­al Muhammad Imran for the year 2024.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Thursday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journal­ists Association (IHCJA).

Solangi felicitated IHCJA’s Pres­ident Fayyaz Mehmood, Senior Vice President Hussain Ahmed, Vice President (Women) Ambreen Ali, General Secretary Muhammad Imran, Finance Secretary Shahzad Ali, Joint Secretary Adil Saeed Abbasi and Information Secre­tary Farah Mahjabeen on winning the election. Solangi also congrat­ulated the governing body mem­bers including Aamir Baloch, Rauf Bazmi, Abid Ali Arain, Ibrahim Ab­basi and Idrees Abbasi.

The federal minister said that their victory in the election is man­ifestation of the trust reposed by the court reporters in them. He ex­pressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would meet the ex­pectations of the court reporters.

Highlighting the crucial role be­ing played by the court report­ers in journalism, Solangi said that it was a technical reporting since the reporters were required to have legal knowledge. He add­ed that the government firmly be­lieved in freedom of press and expression, he said, while under­lining the need for promoting im­partial journalism in the country. He vowed to resolve the prob­lems faced by the reporter in field reporting. The elections for the new cabinet were held at Islam­abad High Court building and an election committee headed by its chairman Aamer Saeed Abba­si and comprised of Matiullah Jan and Sohail Rashid issued the no­tification of newly elected cabinet members and the governing body.